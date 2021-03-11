Dearness relief for Haryana pensioners hiked to 34%

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

The Haryana Government has enhanced the dearness relief for pensioners and family pensioner drawing pension as per the Seventh Pay Commission from 31% of the basic pension to 34% with effect from January 1, 2022.

An order of the state government issued here today said the enhanced pension would be paid with effect from April, 2022.The arrears from January to March would be paid in May, the order added.