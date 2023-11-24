Death of 2 cleanliness workers: No case registered even after 2 days

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, November 23

Two days after the death of two cleanliness workers due to asphyxiation, no FIR has been registered. The post-mortem examination of the bodies has been conducted, and the report is awaited.

However, the matter came to light yesterday and the post-mortem examination was conducted on Wednesday.

The police attributes the delay to late receipt of information and late arrival of the family members of the deceased workers. Negligence on part of officials The manner in which the case has been handled indicates negligence of the officials concerned. We seek a high-level inquiry and strict legal action against those found responsible for the deaths. — Sanjay Bidlan, President, District unit of Nagar Palika Karmchari Sangh, Haryana

The police maintain that the workers had died due to a technical fault in the safety equipment and hence, the process under Section 174 of the CrPC has been initiated.

“We had inspected the site where the mishap took place. The requisite safety equipment had been provided, but the supply of oxygen was disrupted for a few seconds due to some technical fault. The gas was so strong that not only the worker who was inside the chamber, but also the other who was outside died. The family members of the deceased were also taken to the site and they are satisfied with our investigation,” said Inspector Sushil Kumar, SHO, IMT police station.

On the other hand, the Nagar Palika Karmchari Sangh, Haryana, has alleged that the workers had died due to non-provision of the requisite safety equipment and sought a thorough probe into the matter.

Sanjay Bidlan, president of the district unit of the sangh, said the matter had been brought to the notice of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) Chairman M Venkatesan.

