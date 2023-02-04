Death of cows: Panel members inspect gaushala in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 3

A high-level committee constituted by the state government visited the gaushala in Phoosgarh on Friday to inquire into the reasons behind the death of 45 heads of cattle there.

Committee chairman Dr Saket Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Karnal, along with other members Puran Mal Yadav, vice-chairman, Gau Sewa Aayog, Dr Sukhdev Rathi, Deputy Director (hq), and DSP Gaurv Phogat reviewed the situation.

Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomer was there. The committee members also checked different facts.

“We visited the gaushala to know the reasons behind the death of 45 heads of cattle here. We are identifying them and we will submit our report to the government,” said Dr Saket Kumar.

“We are waiting for the viscera examination report from the FSL and our report will be based on all facts,” he added.

The committee members also checked the postmortem report, fodder, record of the purchase of the fodder and record related to treatment. They also visited the place where the fodder was stored.

