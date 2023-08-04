Death of Inmate: Rights panel seeks reports from SP, Jail Superintendent

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, August 3

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has sought reports from the Rohtak Superintendent of Police and Superintendent of Sunaria jail in the district regarding the death of a jail inmate.

The commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a news item in this regard. “As per a media report, Joginder, alias Ballu (50), a resident of Kanheti village in Charkhi Dadri district, was arrested on July 25, 2023, and taken to police post Ghilod, Rohtak, where he was allegedly tortured by an ASI in connivance with the complainant. He was lodged in Sunaria jail on July 26. Following that, he was taken to PGI Rohtak, where he was declared dead,” maintain the orders issued by HHRC acting chairperson Deep Bhatia.

As per the report, Joginder’s family members had alleged that police officials had beaten him up and demanded money.

The next hearing in the matter has been fixed for October 16.

