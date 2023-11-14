Debris being dumped in open in Panchkula

Waste construction material and debris are being dumped in the open space opposite vacant plots earmarked for house numbers from 2,161 to 2,165 at Sector 21 of Panchkula. The civic body should take immediate steps to curb the practice. Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

Burning of garbage a concern in F’bad

Despite a rise in the air quality index (AQI) in the region, garbage is being burnt along a road near Sarurpur village in Faridabad district. The department concerned should take stern action against violators to curb the practice and check air pollution. Narendra, Faridabad

Rewari road in poor condition

The main road of Ramgarh village in Rewari has been in a poor condition for several months. Besides, the accumulation of water on the road adds to the woes of pedestrians. Despite the problem having been brought to the notice of the authorities concerned, no action has been taken in this regard. Dinesh, Rewari

