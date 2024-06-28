 Decades-old demand for bridge on Ghaggar set to be realised in Sirsa : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Decades-old demand for bridge on Ghaggar set to be realised in Sirsa

Decades-old demand for bridge on Ghaggar set to be realised in Sirsa

Scores of villages to benefit | Residents currently rely on makeshift bridges, boats

Decades-old demand for bridge on Ghaggar set to be realised in Sirsa

A makeshift bridge constructed over the river by the villagers of Budhabhana and Farwain.



Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, June 27

In a significant development, a decades-old demand for a bridge over the Ghaggar river is finally set to be fulfilled, which would benefit thousands of people residing in nearby villages. Tenders for the construction of the bridge, estimated to cost Rs 8.038 crore, between Budhabhana and Farwain villages have been invited by the Department of Irrigation and Water Resources.

The detailed project report for the bridge has been completed and final drawings are being made. The department has set an 18-month timeline for its completion after the construction commences. Currently, villagers rely on a makeshift bridge and a boat to cross the river, especially during times when the water level reaches three to four feet, posing risk of accidents.

Bhajan Lal, who has been operating a boat service for about 20 years, helps a couple cross the river.

Once completed, the bridge will directly benefit around 10 villages and indirectly aid more than 25 others. It will be 7 m wide and 100 m long, supported by five main pillars. The construction aims to alleviate the transportation woes faced by residents, reducing the distance between Sirsa city and Punjab, which currently involves a significant detour due to the absence of a bridge.

Notably, the demand for building a bridge over the river is nearly 50 years old. So far, villagers have relied on boats and makeshift bridges. Villager Bhajan Lal, who has been operating a boat for about 20 years, helps hundreds of persons cross the river.

Local youths have built a makeshift bridge using truck chassis and logs. This bridge helps in crossing the river when the water level is about three to four feet high. The makeshift bridge is about 1.5 feet wide and 20 m long. Several times, vehicles have veered off this makeshift bridge into the river.

Happy Bala, the Sarpanch of Budhabhana village, expressed happiness over the move. He said residents of more than 20 villages had waited for a really long time for a bridge over the river. He said due to the lack of a proper bridge, lives were at risk, especially during floods. He said that the bridge’s construction would transform the socio-economic landscape, enhancing connectivity and facilitating safer and more efficient travel for residents.

SDO Shamsher Singh from the Irrigation Department’s Ghaggar Division informed that tenders for the bridge construction were invited on June 25, and these would be opened on July 18. He said the construction would commence soon thereafter. He said the completion of this bridge would benefit several villages, including Farwain Khurd, Farwain Kalan, Budhabhana, Kirarkot, Baruwali, Sanghar, Panihari, Bappan, Nagoki, Burj Karamgarh, Alikan, and Sikanderpur.

Estimated to cost about Rs 8 cr

  • The detailed project report for the bridge, between Budhabhana and Farwain villages in Sirsa, has been completed, and final drawings are being made.
  • The Department of Irrigation and Water Resources has invited tenders for the project that is estimated to cost over Rs 8 crore.
  • The department has set an 18-month timeline for its completion after the construction starts.

Will transform socio-economic landscape

Villagers have waited for a really long time for a bridge over the river. Precious lives have been at risk, especially during floods. The bridge’s construction will transform the socio-economic landscape, enhancing connectivity and facilitating safer and efficient travel for residents — Happy Bala, Sarpanch, Budhabhana village

