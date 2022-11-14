Deceased candidate elected sarpanch of Kurukshetra village

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 13

Rajbir Singh of Jandheri village, who died a few days before the polling due to brain haemorrhage, has been elected as village sarpanch.

The villagers, however, cast votes in Rajbir’s favour and he was declared winner with 684 votes on Saturday Bypoll to be held The candidate died before the election due to brain haemorrhage, but the symbol allotted to him was on the EVM. We will apprise the election commission on Monday so that the process for the bypoll can be initiated. — Kapil Sharma, Shahabad SDM

Rajbir (42) filed his nomination for the post of sarpanch of Jandheri panchayat in Shahabad block against Baljinder Kumar and Jaidev. On November 4, he died due to brain haemorrhage.

The polling was held on Saturday and the results left everyone surprised when Rajbir was declared winner. While Rajbir got 684 votes, Baljinder and Jaidev got 503 and 375 votes, respectively.

Now a byelection will be held in the village for which the local administration will apprise the State Election Commission tomorrow.

Rajbir, an agriculturist by profession, is survived by his wife and two children. In the past, he was a block samiti member and had also unsuccessfully contested the sarpanch election as well.

Rajbir’s younger brother Sanju said, “My brother died a few days ago but the villagers still cast votes in his favour. It shows the respect that my brother had earned and the love of the voters. Now, the election will be held again after around six months and we are yet to decide who will contest from the family. We are grateful to the voters for their love and respect.”

Baljinder, who stood second in the election, said, “Unfortunately, Rajbir died before the election. The villagers, however, supported him and his family and paid tribute in the form of their votes. He had been a block samiti member in the past. Now, a byelection will be held and I will try my luck again.”

Shahabad SDM Kapil Sharma said, “The candidate died before the election due to brain haemorrhage, but the symbol allotted to him was on the EVM. Three candidates were in the fray. We will apprise the State Election Commission on Monday so that the process for the byelection could be initiated.”

JJP MLA from Shahabad Ramkaran Kala went to the village to meet the family. He said, “Rajbir was a good person and the voters have shown their respect by casting vote in his favour.”

