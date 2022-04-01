Decide on building stadium, Punjab and Haryana High Court to dept

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Haryana Director, Development and Panchayat Department, to take a decision on the issue of constructing a mini-stadium at Thol village in Kurukshetra district.

The direction by Justice Raj Mohan Singh came on a petition filed against the State of Haryana and other respondents by Kulbir Singh through counsel Uday Partap Singh. The Bench, during the course of hearing, was told the petitioner had preferred the petition for directing the respondents to construct the mini-stadium as sanction had already been granted by the competent authority.

The Bench was told that the village panchayat, too, had performed its part of obligation by depositing the requisite amount/estimated amount for constructing the stadium. The process started in 2009 when the gram panchayat made a representation to the government to construct the mini-stadium.

Justice Raj Mohan Singh added the petitioner’s grievance was that the needful had not been done at the state and the government level, despite fulfilling of all the obligations by the gram panchayat. A representation was also made by the petitioner on February 18 underscoring all the intra-departmental proceedings undertaken on the issue in question.

“This writ petition is disposed of with a direction to the respondent-Director to take note of representation dated February 18 got issued by the petitioner and pass appropriate order in accordance with law, preferably within a period of one month from the date of receipt of certified copy of this order,” Justice Raj Mohan Singh concluded.