Decision on cane weight reduction unfair: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 23

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has termed the government’s decision to cut sugarcane crop by 7 per cent per quintal weight as injustice to farmers.

He said bagasse, the dry pulpy material that remains after the cane is crushed, is being sold at a higher price than sugarcane itself.

Hooda said last year, there was a 5 per cent weight reduction on the crop harvested from the harvester, which has been increased to 7 per cent this time, while other states, including Punjab, have less deduction than Haryana.

“In Punjab, there is only 3 per cent deduction on both private and government sales. In such a situation, for what crime the farmers of Haryana are being punished by the BJP-JJP govt?” he asked.

He said by increasing the weight reduction, the government was trying to give a double blow to the sugarcane farmers. “While on one hand, their crop is being bought at a low price, on the other hand, they are being cheated in the name of weight reduction. The situation is that sugarcane bagasse is being sold at the rate of Rs 400 per quintal and sugarcane at the rate of Rs 360 only.

In today’s date, sugarcane bagasse is also being used to make ethanol. Therefore, keeping in view the cost of the farmer and the usefulness of sugarcane, the farmers of Haryana should get

at least Rs 400 per quintal,” he stated.