Decision will lead to rise in business activities: Residents

Gurugram, July 4

With the new stilt-plus-four (S+4) floor policy silent on the use of floors, residents of Gurugram fear it will lead to rampant commercial activities in residential areas.

In Sectors 45, 63, 31 & 61 and builders’ colonies, apartments are being used as hotels, guesthouses, hospitals, spas, gyms dance classes, schools and working spaces

Several RWAs have moved the state government, seeking defined instructions banning any commercial activity in the apartments. They have also asked the government to ensure that these apartments are not converted into “mini societies” as many builders are developing and selling multiple units on single floors.

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) in 2023 identified 700 stilt-plus-four units in builders’ colonies which were being misused commercially. The majority of them were illegal hotels; as many as 100 units were even sealed, including two properties belonging to an IAS officer. Gurugram has the highest number of S+4 units in state, with 5,000 such units being granted occupation certificates in last five years.

“The S+4 floors in sectors like ours are being misused. People are illegally constructing multiple flats and even duplexes on single floors. With the new policy in place, the misuse in residential areas will only increase and push infrastructure to its limits. An HSVP sector planned over two decades ago will not be able to sustain the pressure of increased population due to S+4 floors. The government should have improved infrastructure first before approving the policy,” said Rakesh Jinsi, president, RWA, Sector 17.

In HSVP Sectors 14, 15, 17 and several others, development of multiple units on single floors is one of the biggest issues. Despite repeated complaints, no major action has been taken by DTCP.

In Sectors 45, 63, 31 & 61 and builders’ colonies, such as DLF, Sushant Lok, etc., apartments are being used as hotels, guesthouses, hospitals, spas, gyms dance academies, schools and working spaces.

“I have this plot next to my house where a hotel has been built. There should ideally be only four families here, but around 40 people live in rooms. The stilt are has been converted into reception, and cars and bikes are parked on roads. Generators are always on to run commercial kitchens. Every other day sewerage overflows. Sadly, not only was this S+4 allowed to be modified, but also allowed to be misused,” said Sudhesh Yadav of Sector 49, who recently moved to DTCP with a complaint.

The co-living spaces built on plots modify the building plan where the stilt serves as a recreation centre-cum-gym or an in-house café. All other floors have been transformed into a hotel having around 25 rooms rent out at monthly rentals. Almost entire Gurugram faces a crises where in the garb of providing affordable housing to ever-expanding population, majority of properties are being converted into illegal commercial establishments.

