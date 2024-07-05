 Decision will lead to rise in business activities: Residents : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Decision will lead to rise in business activities: Residents

Decision will lead to rise in business activities: Residents

Decision will lead to rise in business activities: Residents


Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, July 4

With the new stilt-plus-four (S+4) floor policy silent on the use of floors, residents of Gurugram fear it will lead to rampant commercial activities in residential areas.

Hotels, spas, gyms being run

  • In HSVP Sectors 14, 15, 17 and several others, development of multiple units on single floors is one of the biggest issues. Despite repeated complaints, no major action has been taken by DTCP
  • In Sectors 45, 63, 31 & 61 and builders’ colonies, apartments are being used as hotels, guesthouses, hospitals, spas, gyms dance classes, schools and working spaces

Several RWAs have moved the state government, seeking defined instructions banning any commercial activity in the apartments. They have also asked the government to ensure that these apartments are not converted into “mini societies” as many builders are developing and selling multiple units on single floors.

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) in 2023 identified 700 stilt-plus-four units in builders’ colonies which were being misused commercially. The majority of them were illegal hotels; as many as 100 units were even sealed, including two properties belonging to an IAS officer. Gurugram has the highest number of S+4 units in state, with 5,000 such units being granted occupation certificates in last five years.

“The S+4 floors in sectors like ours are being misused. People are illegally constructing multiple flats and even duplexes on single floors. With the new policy in place, the misuse in residential areas will only increase and push infrastructure to its limits. An HSVP sector planned over two decades ago will not be able to sustain the pressure of increased population due to S+4 floors. The government should have improved infrastructure first before approving the policy,” said Rakesh Jinsi, president, RWA, Sector 17.

In HSVP Sectors 14, 15, 17 and several others, development of multiple units on single floors is one of the biggest issues. Despite repeated complaints, no major action has been taken by DTCP.

In Sectors 45, 63, 31 & 61 and builders’ colonies, such as DLF, Sushant Lok, etc., apartments are being used as hotels, guesthouses, hospitals, spas, gyms dance academies, schools and working spaces.

“I have this plot next to my house where a hotel has been built. There should ideally be only four families here, but around 40 people live in rooms. The stilt are has been converted into reception, and cars and bikes are parked on roads. Generators are always on to run commercial kitchens. Every other day sewerage overflows. Sadly, not only was this S+4 allowed to be modified, but also allowed to be misused,” said Sudhesh Yadav of Sector 49, who recently moved to DTCP with a complaint.

The co-living spaces built on plots modify the building plan where the stilt serves as a recreation centre-cum-gym or an in-house café. All other floors have been transformed into a hotel having around 25 rooms rent out at monthly rentals. Almost entire Gurugram faces a crises where in the garb of providing affordable housing to ever-expanding population, majority of properties are being converted into illegal commercial establishments.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand chief minister

2
Himachal

Heavy rain lash several parts of Himachal Pradesh; 85 roads closed, portion of Chandigarh-Manali highway caves in near Pandoh

3
Jalandhar

Sheetal Angural’s ‘set-up’ to accept CM Bhagwant Mann’s challenge in bypoll-bound Jalandhar West

4
Punjab

Amritpal Singh can meet family but won't be allowed to leave Delhi: Parole order for taking Lok Sabha oath

5
Sports

Maximum City, Maximum Love: Mumbai halts to salute T20 World Cup-winning Indian team's victory parade

6
Punjab

Justice Sheel Nagu appointed Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court amid pending elevation issues

7
Punjab

Sheetal Angural unveils pen drive ‘containing graft evidence’ against AAP MLA, ensures it would reach CM Mann

8
Business

CJI Chandrachud advises SEBI to be cautious as Sensex, Nifty surge

9
Haryana

Doesn’t appear to be much scope for Congress-AAP alliance for Assembly polls in Haryana, Delhi: Jairam Ramesh

10
India

‘You made wrong…’: Darshan's wife writes to Bengaluru Police Commissioner; says Pavithra Gowda not superstar's spouse

Don't Miss

View All
Thousands of crores spent on Buddha Nullah go down the drain
Punjab

Thousands of crores spent on Ludhiana's Buddha Nullah go down the drain

Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such incident in over 15 days
India

Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such incident in over 15 days

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda
Punjab

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Glory Bawa after her distress call
Amritsar

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa's daughter Glory after her distress call

Cops verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors
Chandigarh

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride
Punjab

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland
Himachal

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland

Top News

Voting closes in UK election; exit poll forecasts bruising defeat for PM Rishi Sunak-led Tories

UK election 2024 results: Rishi Sunak braces for huge loss; Opposition set for landslide victory

Labour Party leader Starmer thanks British voters, says peop...

Rahul Gandhi meets families of Hathras stampede victims

Rahul Gandhi meets families of Hathras stampede victims

The Congress leader later visited Hathras where he met the i...

6 arrested for Hathras stampede, ~1L bounty on ‘satsang’ organiser

6 arrested for Hathras stampede, Rs 1L bounty on ‘satsang’ organiser

UP cops say Bhole Baba to be grilled if required, criminal p...

Cops search ashram, godman still ‘missing’

Cops search ashram, godman Bhole Baba still ‘missing’

All victims identified, bodies handed over to kin: DM

Border standoff won’t benefit any side: India, China on SCO margins

Border standoff won’t benefit any side: India, China on SCO margins


Cities

View All

Sexual harassment: GNDU non-teaching staff, security team refute charges levelled by ex-employee

Sexual harassment: GNDU non-teaching staff, security team refute charges levelled by ex-employee

Residents irked over poor response of PSPCL plaint redressal system

Residents of border villages urged to help admn nail drug peddlers

Punjabi novelist Nanak Singh’s birth anniversary celebrated at Guru Nanak Dev University

Civil Surgeon inspects health centres in district

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Week on, no shopkeeper willing to stay open 24x7

Week on, no shopkeeper in Chandigarh willing to stay open 24x7

Prima facie contempt: High Court on Bar Association chief’s strike call

Council restrains Vikas Malik from acting as Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Assn president

Rs 2.43 cr contract to repair Panchkula CCTV cameras

14 DSPs transferred by Chandigarh Police Dept

No scope for alliance between Congress, AAP for Assembly polls in Haryana, Delhi: Jairam Ramesh

Doesn’t appear to be much scope for Congress-AAP alliance for Assembly polls in Haryana, Delhi: Jairam Ramesh

Delhi Education Minister Atishi orders immediate halt to compulsory teacher transfers amid corruption charges

Don’t use our struggle for personal gains, DCW members tell Maliwal

Student outfits rally against ‘irregularities’ in NEET-UG

Rahul’s ‘Hindu’ remarks spark BJP protest

BJP’s Angural stops short of releasing ‘extortion’ proof against CM’s kin, MLA

BJP's Sheetal Angural stops short of releasing ‘extortion’ proof against Punjab CM’s kin, MLA

Sheetal Angural’s ‘set-up’ to accept CM Bhagwant Mann’s challenge in bypoll-bound Jalandhar West

Jalandhar West bypoll: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares BJP candidate Sheetal Angural

Has gangster Daljeet Bhana been freed to target me, wonders Charanjit Channi

Order probe into Sheetal Angural’s allegations: Sunil Jakhar to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Heavy rain causes waterlogging, residents suffer

Heavy rain causes waterlogging, residents suffer

Traffic violation: 559 vehicles challaned, Rs 94 lakh fine collected

City’s wait for electric buses gets longer

Thousands of crores spent on Ludhiana's Buddha Nullah go down the drain

A fascinating world of insects at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

Federation urges minister to not amend Electricity Bill

Federation urges minister to not amend Electricity Bill

Fatehgarh Sahib MP holds public darbar

1 killed, another hurt as car, bike collide in Fatehgarh Sahib