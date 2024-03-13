 Decks cleared for Yamunanagar timber market project : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Decks cleared for Yamunanagar timber market project

Decks cleared for Yamunanagar timber market project

Agri board manages to get farmers’ ‘consent with demand’, 37 acres of land offered

Decks cleared for Yamunanagar timber market project

Poplar wood at a timber market in Yamunanagar district. file



Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 12

Paving the way for the setting up of a permanent timber market (lakkar mandi) near Yamunanagar on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar-Saharanpur national highway, farmers of Dusani village have agreed to sell their land to the state government for this project.

proposal sent to state govt

  • Farmers of Dusani village have demanded Rs 1.4 crore per acre for their land
  • The Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board has now sent the proposal to the state government for further action
  • Hundreds of farmers supply poplar wood to plywood factories of Yamunanagar district every day

The farmers have given their “consent with demand” to the authorities of Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), demanding a price of Rs 1.4 crore per acre.

The board authorities have sent the consent proposal of the farmers to the government for further action.

The state government wanted to acquire about 37 acres in Dusani village to set up a permanent timber market, but farmers of this village approached the court in 2003 expressing unwillingness to sell their land for this project.

Later, the state government took a land measuring 11 acre 7 kanal and 7 marla on lease in Mandoli village in 2016 and set up a temporary timber market on it.

However, the owner of this land filed a case in the Jagadhri court demanding withdrawal of his land from the HSAMB, alleging that the board had violated the terms and conditions of the lease agreement of the land.

Delivering a decision, Civil Judge (Senior Division) of the Jagadhri district courts Madhulika asked the board authorities to give back the possession of the land to the owner on December 21, 2023.

After the court judgment, the board authorities intensified their efforts to convince farmers of Dusani village agree to sell their land for this project.

The HSAMB authorities held a meeting with the farmers last month and they reportedly gave consent with demand to sell their land.

“We held a meeting with farmers of the Dusani village. They agreed to sell their land, but they have given the consent with a demand of about Rs 1.4 crore per acre. We sent the consent with the demand of the farmers to the higher authorities of our department recently,” said Gaurav Arya, Secretary of HSAMB, Yamunanagar.

Hundreds of farmers supply poplar wood to plywood factories of Yamunanagar district through the timber market of Mandoli village situated in Yamunanagar and Manakpur timber market situated in Jagadhri every day.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi #Panchkula #Yamunanagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

SBI submits electoral bonds' details to Election Commission

2
Haryana

Anil Vij skips Nayab Saini's oath-taking event; his name was on list of ministers, says Khattar

3
Chandigarh

Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP

4
Trending

Video: Out on 6-hour parole for his wedding, gangster Kala Jathedi ties knot with Anuradha Choudhary

5
Haryana

Upstaged, ‘kingmaker’ JJP faces uphill battle in Haryana

6
India

Congress announces second list for Lok Sabha poll; Nakul Nath to contest from Chhindwara, Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat

7
Haryana

New Haryana CM Nayab Saini asks governor to convene assembly session on Wednesday to prove majority

8
Himachal

Supreme Court defers hearing on disqualified rebel Himachal Congress MLAs to March 18

9
Entertainment

‘One love’: Diljit Dosanjh vibes with tribal women in Kinnaur, watch him embrace the local traditions with a dash of swag

10
Haryana

Gangster Kala Jatheri marries 'lady don' in Delhi today; 'Grih pravesh' tomorrow at Haryana's Sonipat village

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Haryana Assembly session to prove govt’s majority gets under way

Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote

First of all, obituary references are taken up

If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, rail rook protests

If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests

To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...

Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being kidnapped’

Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being abducted’

Someone inside the car holds the girl as the car moves at a ...

Biden clinches nomination, bruising presidential rematch with Trump looms

Joe Biden clinches nomination; presidential rematch with Donald Trump looms

It would be the first US presidential election rematch in ne...


Cities

View All

Lok Sabha poll: CRPF company deployed in Amritsar areas

Lok Sabha poll: CRPF company deployed in Amritsar areas

Amritsar MC Commissioner pays visit to Ram Bagh, okays funds for revamp

Registration for e-rickshaws begins in Amritsar

Lack of warning signs at road construction projects a threat to commuters’ lives in Amritsar

Amritsar: Ministerial staff burn copies of Budget for ignoring them

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Hundreds throng kisan mela at KVK Bathinda

Do not fool people, Banwarilal Purohit rejects free water resolution

Do not fool people, Banwarilal Purohit rejects free water resolution passed by Chandigarh MC House

Three held for robbing cash collector of Rs 11 lakh near Elante mall in Chandigarh

5 rounds fired at music firm owners in Mohali

Gang of bike thieves busted in Mohali

2 more arrested in Mohali firing case

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

7 held for supplying spurious ‘life-saving’ cancer medicines

Rooftop solar plants to be set up on 645 govt, MC buildings

Borewell victim was trying to flee after committing theft: Police

Gangster ties knot with ‘Madam Minz’ amid heavy security

Farmers’ protest affects work at Saanjh Kendras

Farmers’ protest affects work at Saanjh Kendras

Improvement Trust fined for failing to give possession of plot

Illegal mining in villages: 12 suspects held, 14 cases registered, claim police

Migrant woman found murdered

Jalandhar Admn all set for smooth conduct of LS elections: DC

MP Bittu put under house arrest citing preventive action by police

MP Bittu put under house arrest citing preventive action by police

Sensor-based smart traffic lights to come up at 42 main junctions in Ludhiana

Govt college official booked for sexually harassing asst professor

A first: Locomotor disabled students get motorised wheelchairs in Punjab

MCH expansion work to miss another deadline

Nine months on, old bus stand of Patiala made operational again

Nine months on, old bus stand of Patiala made operational again

Orientation programme at Lakshmi Bai Institute

Ex-servicemen lash out at Centre for not conceding their demands