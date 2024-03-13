Decks cleared for Yamunanagar timber market project

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 12

Paving the way for the setting up of a permanent timber market (lakkar mandi) near Yamunanagar on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar-Saharanpur national highway, farmers of Dusani village have agreed to sell their land to the state government for this project.

proposal sent to state govt Farmers of Dusani village have demanded Rs 1.4 crore per acre for their land

The Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board has now sent the proposal to the state government for further action

Hundreds of farmers supply poplar wood to plywood factories of Yamunanagar district every day

The farmers have given their “consent with demand” to the authorities of Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), demanding a price of Rs 1.4 crore per acre.

The board authorities have sent the consent proposal of the farmers to the government for further action.

The state government wanted to acquire about 37 acres in Dusani village to set up a permanent timber market, but farmers of this village approached the court in 2003 expressing unwillingness to sell their land for this project.

Later, the state government took a land measuring 11 acre 7 kanal and 7 marla on lease in Mandoli village in 2016 and set up a temporary timber market on it.

However, the owner of this land filed a case in the Jagadhri court demanding withdrawal of his land from the HSAMB, alleging that the board had violated the terms and conditions of the lease agreement of the land.

Delivering a decision, Civil Judge (Senior Division) of the Jagadhri district courts Madhulika asked the board authorities to give back the possession of the land to the owner on December 21, 2023.

After the court judgment, the board authorities intensified their efforts to convince farmers of Dusani village agree to sell their land for this project.

The HSAMB authorities held a meeting with the farmers last month and they reportedly gave consent with demand to sell their land.

“We held a meeting with farmers of the Dusani village. They agreed to sell their land, but they have given the consent with a demand of about Rs 1.4 crore per acre. We sent the consent with the demand of the farmers to the higher authorities of our department recently,” said Gaurav Arya, Secretary of HSAMB, Yamunanagar.

Hundreds of farmers supply poplar wood to plywood factories of Yamunanagar district through the timber market of Mandoli village situated in Yamunanagar and Manakpur timber market situated in Jagadhri every day.

