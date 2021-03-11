Declamation contest at KVA DAV

Karnal: The Youth Red Cross Unit of KVA DAV College for Women, Karnal, organised a declamation contest to commemorate "Youth Red Cross Day" under the guidance of principal of the college, Renu Mehta. The theme of the contest was "Be human, be kind". The principal of the college said declamation contests infuse students with intellectual agility and mental acumen. They hone the communication skills of students and give them the required confidence to succeed in this highly competitive world.

Industrial tour for students

Kaithal: An industrial tour was organised for students of BBA and B vocational professional degree courses by the commerce department of RKSD College, Kaithal. Students visited the city's Lekhraj Narendra Kumar Rice Mill and Exporter and got detailed information about its internal working. The students were told how sela rice is made, cleaned and how often it is brought to the sortex plant.

Three-day art festival

Kurukshetra: The Vice-Chancellor of Kurukshetra University, Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, said if art was presented by connecting it with the market, then there were immense opportunities for employment in it. On one hand, culture is preserved through art and on the other hand it helps in the all-round development of students. Prof Som Nath said this while addressing artists and students at the inauguration of the three-day art festival organised by the department of youth and cultural affairs, under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. In the coming days, Indian art will develop more and the Indian artist will find worldwide recognition. Students should prepare artifacts according to the market so that they can get employment. Culture without art and development of art without culture is not possible. Nationally renowned artists Kali Charan Gupta, Harshvardhan Sharma, Akhilesh, Dharmendra Rathore, Prof Hemant Dwivedia, Surinder Jagtap, Madan Lal, Dr Anoop Kumar Chand, Narinder Sharma and Izhar Alam from different states of India are participating in the art festival.