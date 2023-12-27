Decongest Metro stations in Gurugram: DMRC to authorities

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 26

As congestion around Metro stations in Gurugram has turned into a major mobility crisis, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has written a letter to the local authorities to work on decongesting the area.

The 11 rapid Metro and five DMRC yellow line stations in city have messy entrance and exit points and clogged peripheral roads. The worst-hit among these is the concluding station of yellow Metro line and the busiest city centre Metro station.

While the local authorities built a flyover and an underpass to decongest the road in front of it, the act did little to solve the problem. The administration had in September even formed a special committee to work out a solution for this Metro station, but nothing much was achieved.

The Metro authorities have yet again highlighted the crises of encroachment, illegal parking, busy traffic, stray cattle, beggars and illegal dumping of garbage etc. and the district administration has flung into action. DC Nishant Yadav convened a special meeting of station authorities concerned, traffic police and officials of the Gurugram Municipal Corporation to do away with the issues.

“Time and again the chaos at Metro stations has been highlighted. The encroachment and illegal parking by autos on the mobility area remains our key concern. All departments concerned have been asked to work on resolving these problems,” DC Yadav said.

“The commuters too have been encouraged to get in touch with the authorities through various channels and highlight their problems and suggest solutions. We have asked the traffic police to work out a special decongestion plan for these Metro stations,” he added.

As per the plan, a special multi-department team shall visit each station to identify the core problem and prepare a station specific plan. The plan shall be implemented earliest, he said.

