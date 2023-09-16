Dedicated Karnal motor market to end traffic woes

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, September 15

To end traffic congestion in Karnal city, the district administration is planning to shift all motor markets to a dedicated market, with multi-model logistics facility, outside the city. The authorities claimed that after shifting markets situated on roads along and opposite Mahabir Dal Hospital, near bus stand and other areas. The district administration has earmarked land in Sector 4 for the project.

There are over 250 shopkeepers, involved in two- and four-wheeler repair, selling spare parts and car accessories in the city. Most of the shopkeepers are running their establishments in rented shops. Two schools are also situated in the auto market.

“We have been demanding a dedicated market for the past six to seven years. We have raised the issue at various platforms, even with Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, who took the initiative of addressing the problem to the district administration,” said Davinder Dureja, secretary of Auto Dealers’ Association.

“Since the market is centrally located and contributes to traffic congestion, commuters face a lot of difficulties. It should be shifted outside the city,” said Amit Baweja, a local resident.

Mayor Renu Bala Gupta said the issue was raised with the CM and he gave his consent for the project.

