Deep nexus: Fraud in buying raw mining material in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, August 18

A fraud related to the purchase of raw mining material was detected in Yamunanagar district. The fraud was detected by the owner, who gave his screening plant on lease to two firms.

The lessee allegedly showed in the record that they had purchased 87,361 MT raw mining material from other states. But, as per sources, buying raw mining material from far-off states was not possible.

On the complaint of the owner of the screening plant, a case was registered against the lessee under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC at the Pratap Nagar police station on August 17.

The complainant said he owned a screening plant in Yamunanagar district and he gave it to two firms on lease for about six months from October 1, 2021 to April 10, 2022.

He further said the lessee allegedly showed in the record that they had purchased 87,361 MT raw mining material from other states such as Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand.

However, he alleged that the lessee didn’t purchase any mining material from these states. According to information, either owners of several screening plants and stone crushers are allegedly carrying out illegal mining themselves or they are purchasing it from other persons involved in illegal mining in Yamunanagar district. However, in their record they show that they have purchased it from other states, so that this fake purchase can be converted into genuine purchase by uploading the quantity of the mining material on e-Rawana portal of the Haryana Government.

Sources said most of the quarries in Yamunanagar district are non-functional this time due to several reasons, including rainy season. A number of stone crushers and screening plants are being run using raw mining material from stock as well as illegal mining material. The Mines and Geology Department had detected the fraud related to the purchase of raw mining material in the past too.

Buying material from other states not possible

Lessee of a screening plant showed in the record that they had purchased 87,361 MT raw mining material from other states, but, as per sources, buying raw mining material from far-off states was not possible