Deep Nexus: Justice LN Mittal panel to probe DSP Surender Singh's killing in Haryana

Chandigarh, August 19
The Haryana Government today appointed a Commission of Inquiry under Justice LN Mittal, a retired judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, to investigate DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi’s murder case. The DSP was run over by a dumper of the “mining mafia” on July 19 in Panchgaon village of Nuh district. As per the terms of the reference, the commission will “look into the circumstances leading to the assault and death of DSP Surender Singh while conducting the raid on illegal mining activities”. It will also “suggest measures to curb illegal mining and prevent recurrence of such incidents”.
A month’s time has been given to the commission to complete the inquiry and submit its report to the state government. The time period can be extended upon Chief Minister’s approval.
The commission shall be deemed to be a civil court and any proceeding before it shall be deemed to be a judicial proceeding.
