Deep nexus: Rajasthan firm accused of mining in Haryana area

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, August 22

Residents of Dostpur village here have accused a Rajasthan firm of not only carrying out stone mining in the limits of Haryana but also resorting to massive blasting, leading to cracks in several houses of the village.

They have filed a complaint with the district authorities, demanding appropriate action in the matter.

Dostpur is located on the border of Haryana and Rajasthan. “Stones excavated by massive blasts have not only injured many villagers and cattle in the past some months but also caused cracks in the houses located nearby. On July 19, we called the police after stones fell in several houses in the village after massive blasting. The firm is carrying out illegal mining in the limits of Haryana. We have lodged written complaints everywhere, but to no avail,” said Nitin Kumar, a resident of Dostpur village.

Devender Yadav, outgoing sarpanch of the village, said, “Villagers are worried as massive blasting is conducted any time. We ran from pillar to post, but no one paid any heed. It seems all are hand in glove with the firm. On complaint, the officials come to the village and return, but do not take any action,” he added. Niranjan Lal, Mining Officer (MO), said since there was a dispute over the boundary of Haryana and Rajasthan at this place, the Tehsildar concerned had been requested for the demarcation of the Haryana boundary so as to take action against the Rajasthan firm if it had carried out mining in the limits of Haryana. “Moreover, the station house officer (SHO), Nangal Choudhary police station, has also been told to lodge a first information report (in a letter) if the firm is indulging in illegal mining. A case regarding the boundary of both states is also pending before a Rajasthan court,” said the MO, adding that he had personally visited the site last month and also impounded a JCB machine on finding it to be carrying out mining in the limits of Haryana. Ram Lal, SHO, Nangal Choudhary, said an FIR regarding illegal mining was lodged immediately on getting complaint from the MO in this respect.

“We have not yet received any complaint about illegal mining in Dostpur village. However, I went to the village last month on getting information that massive blasting is being resorted to during the mining,” he added.

Install piezometers near mining sites: CM

Taking a serious note of the depletion of water level near mining sites, CM Manohar Lal Khattar has directed the officials concerned to install piezometers to determine the status of the groundwater table

The CM said due to the depletion of water table, the possibility of illegal extraction of mining material increases

Ensuring the maintenance of roads within the radius of mining sites, the CM directed the deputy commissioners to ensure that the maintenance of all roads within the radius of 5 km of any mining site was done by the miners concerned