Deepender backs MDU students; seeks fee rollback

Rohtak, June 10

The protesting students of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, got a shot in the arm as the Lok Sabha MP-elect Deepender Singh Hooda supported their demands and sought immediate withdrawal of the five-fold increase in fees of undergraduate courses in the name of NEP-2020.

Deepender said, “The BJP government is shattering the dreams of higher education of the children of poor families by making education a business.” He pointed out that the fees of new courses started under NEP-2020 has been increased up to five times and the graduation course will now be completed in four years instead of three. “The MDU administration has increased the fees of BCom and BSc from Rs 8,592 to Rs 40,660 and the fee of BA course from Rs 8,522 to Rs 30,660,” he said.

Representatives of different student unions, who have come under the banner of Sanyukt Chhatra Sangharsh Samiti to oppose the move, have stated that the decision had been taken by the university administration at the behest of the Central and state governments. On the other hand, the university authorities have maintained that the new fee structure for the four-year courses under UG Honours and UG Honours with Research categories had been fixed after considering their financial viability.

