Deepender focuses on Rohtak urban area

Rohtak, April 10

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, who is a probable candidate of the Congress party from Rohtak, has been canvassing for the Lok Sabha elections in a strategic manner.

He was focusing on those Assembly segments that consisted of the urban area in the Rohtak parliamentary constituency where either he had faced defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha polls or he got votes much below expectation.

Within a month, Deepender organised more than 20 door-to-door canvassing programmes in the urban area of Rohtak, Jhajjar and Bahadurgarh Assembly segments.

He even launched the same programme in Kalanaur town here on Wednesday where he met the electors directly to seek their blessings, support and vote in the poll, which are scheduled in the state on May 25.

The Rohtak parliamentary constituency has nine Assembly segments, four each in Rohtak, Jhajjar districts and one at Kosli in Rewari district. In 2019 poll, Deepender got votes less than BJP nominee Dr Arvind Sharma in four out of nine segments. These were Rohtak, Kalanaur, Bahadurgarh and Kosli.

As per information, Deepender polled 19,741 votes less than Sharma in Rohtak, 5,630 in Bahadurgarh, 4,311 in Kalanaur and 74,980 in Kosli in the previous Lok Sabha elections in 2019. Except Bahadurgarh and Kosli, he took a massive lead over his rival candidate in both — Rohtak and Kalanaur segments — in the 2014 Lok Sabha poll.

Deepender got a lead of 22,214 votes in 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the Jhajjar Assembly segment but it reduced to 4,649 votes in the next 2019 poll. Similarly, he had a lead of 7,447 votes from Rohtak in 2014 elections but in 2019 Lok Sabha poll, the BJP candidate took a considerable lead of 19,741 over Deepender.

“The BJP has a considerable vote bank in urban area and the effect of Modi wave in 2019 Lok Sabha elections had given a major setback to Deepender, especially in Rohtak Assembly segment, which witnessed an unprecedented development during two successive tenures of his father Bhupinder Hooda as the Chief Minister from 2005 to 2014 hence he is leaving no stone unturned to improve his performance in Rohtak this time,” said a political analyst.

Besides addressing the party workers’ meetings, Deepender has carried out door-to-door campaigns in Gandhi Nagar, Railway Road and other markets in Rohtak city to muster support from the electors stating that his victory would bring the Congress back in power in the upcoming Assembly poll in the state. He also does not forget to present his development agenda before the voters.

“The BJP is coining its own slogans and contesting the elections, while the Congress is seeking votes in the name of development that is visible on the ground. The BJP is making hollow claims of crossing 400 seats (in the Lok Sabha), while the Congress is talking about taking the Metro beyond Rohtak for the people,” said Deepender while talking to mediapersons during his door-to-door canvassing in Gandhi Camp locality on Tuesday. Like Rohtak, Deepender has struck an emotional chord with shopkeepers and residents during his door-to-door canvassing in Jhajjar and Bahadurgarh towns after the declaration of the Lok Sabha poll.

