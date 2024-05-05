Deepender holds roadshow before filing papers

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 4

Rajya Sabha MP and Congress candidate, Deepender Hooda, today took out a roadshow and held a meeting outside the party office at Ambedkar Chowk here on the occasion of the filing of nomination papers for Lok Sabha poll.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state Congress president Udai Bhan and several party MLAs were present on the occasion. The Hooda family performed a ‘havan’ at their residence before leaving for the filing of papers.

Deepender filed three nominations while his wife Hemsweta Mirdha Hooda filed papers as his covering candidate. The Returning Office has so far received a total 31 nomination papers.

While addressing the gathering after the filing of nomination, Bhupinder said the sweat that the workers had shed in the scorching heat would not go in vain. “This is not merely a Lok Sabha poll, but a fight to save the country’s Constitution. Democracy will survive only if the Constitution survives, and that is why the opposition parties have united and formed the INDIA bloc. In the state, this alliance is contesting elections with full strength, and all fraternities have decided to bless the alliance against the BJP,” said Bhupinder.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepender said the elections were to save the future of the state, put the Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency on the path of development and save the Constitution. The result here would lay the foundation for the next government of Haryana, he added.

“I am telling my accomplishments during my last tenure and my goals for future. My work and conduct are displayed before the people. Public’s blessings will not go in vain,” said Deepender.

#Congress #Deepender Hooda #Lok Sabha #Rajya Sabha #Rohtak