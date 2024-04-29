Deepender Hooda addresses 15 poll meetings

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, April 28

Intensifying his campaign, Rajya Sabha MP and Congress candidate Deepender Hooda addressed more than 15 poll meetings organised by local Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal in various villages under the Jhajjar Assembly segment on Sunday. He was accorded a warm welcome by the villagers during the meetings.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepender said there was resentment among the people towards the BJP government. “Seeing this, the BJP changed the faces of the CM, Deputy CM and ministers, just before the elections. Despite that the people have now made up their mind to change the government,” he claimed.

He said the previous Hooda government worked hard for the progress of Jhajjar and Rohtak, and this area adjoining Delhi made all-round progress, including in sectors such as health, education, electricity and industry.

“When the government changed in 2014, all works came to a halt. During our tenure, bypasses were built in 17 cities, including Jhajjar, Badli, Bahadurgarh, Meham, Kosli, Rohtak, Kalanaur, Sampla and bypasses of Chhuchhakwas, Matan, Subana and Beri were approved by the NCR Planning Board. But the BJP government could not even get four approved bypasses built in 10 years,” Deepender added.

He assured the people that this time he would bring the area back on the track of development and take it forward on the lines of Noida and Gurugram.

Targeting the BJP government, Deepender said in 10 years this government had derailed the entire state from the track of development. “Neither did any new work, nor listened to the people. The arrogance of BJP leaders is at its peak, even though they have made Haryana number one in inflation, unemployment, drug addiction, crime and corruption,” he said.

Deepender claimed there was a wave of change in the state. He said the BJP was going and the Congress government would come. People are waiting to vote on May 25 to get rid of the government, he added.

Bhukkal said Deepender today visited Talav, Gwalisan, Khedi Hoshdarpur, Maraut, Chhuchhakwas, Matanhel, Mundsa, Amadal Shahpur, Akehri Madanpur, Mundahera, Birad, Ladayan, Hamayupur, Jamalpur, Dhana, Dhanirwas, Salhawas, Dhani Salhawas and Dhania villages.

