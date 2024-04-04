Deepender Hooda, BJP MP Arvind Sharma intensify poll campaign in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 3

Intensifying their election campaign, BJP candidate and outgoing MP Dr Arvind Sharma today held public meetings in various villages of the Meham Assembly segment while Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, who is the probable candidate for Congress, carried out door-to-door public contact programme in Gandhi Camp locality here.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepender said changing of the Lok Sabha candidates, ministers or Chief Minister by the BJP in the state would not change the public opinion as people had made up their minds to oust the BJP from power.

Local residents complained to him about the rising incidents of crime. “It seems miscreants do not have even an iota of fear of the police or the government. Businessmen and other sections of society are being targeted by the criminals while the government is watching everything as a mute spectator,” the MP said.

People also apprised Deepender of poor civic amenities such as roads, electricity and potable water. He said the BJP had failed to even provide clean drinking water to the people of Rohtak. “Dirty water is being supplied to homes, due to which people are falling prey to fatal diseases, and the biggest victims are young children,” he said.

On the other hand, Arvind Sharma, while addressing a public meeting at Kharkara village, said welfare policies of the BJP government at the Centre and in the state had proved instrumental in bringing a positive change in the lives of every section of society.

Alleging the Congress party of promoting dynasty rule, Sharma said the BJP was the only party which gave due respect to its workers. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation has got a special recognition at the global level. The BJP will get over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections,” he claimed.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Deepender Hooda #Rajya Sabha #Rohtak