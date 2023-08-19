Deepender Hooda mobilises support ahead of polls

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, August 18

As the “Vipaksh Aapke Samakash” campaign of the Congress party enters its last leg, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda has been mobilising support in view of the impending Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and has so far held over 100 programmes across the state.

“During the programmes, I have seen acute resentment among masses against the BJP led Centre as well as state governments. All sections of the society are fed up with the governments as these have added to their woes instead of resolving their issues. People are eagerly waiting for the elections to oust the BJP from power,” said Deepender.

The MP maintained besides the “Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh” campaign, he also held workers’ meetings and public contact programmes in all districts of the state as a preparation for Rahul Gandhi’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra”. Similarly, he had already addressed over 110 programmes across the state under the ‘Hath se Hath Joda’ campaign that was launched in February this year, Deepender added.

As far as the “Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh” is concerned, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda and state Congress president Uday Bhan have so far organised eight successful rallies in as many Lok Sabha constituencies since October 2021 and the ninth rally is going to be held in Hisar on Sunday.

Like other rallies, this time too, Deepender Hooda is holding the reign of campaigning and leaving no stone unturned to make the rally successful.

“Being the main opposition party, it is the moral responsibility of the Congress to expose the misdeeds of the BJP-JJP coalition government in the state. We are not only interacting with people directly to know their problems, but also raising them prominently through rallies,” the MP added.

Significantly, Deepender’s activeness across the state is being discussed in political circles. “A massive crowd gathered in the rallies being organised under the ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ has raised the political stature of Deepender Hooda,” comments a political analyst, Satish Tyagi.

#Congress #Deepender Hooda #Lok Sabha #Rajya Sabha #Rohtak