Deepender Hooda seeks caste census

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 13

Addressing a programme to mark the occasion of Vishwakarma Day and Govardhan Puja here today, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda sought a caste-based census in the state.

Alleging that craftsmen and artisans were being neglected by the BJP government, he promised loans to the BC (A) category at the lowest rate if the Congress came to power.

He also said old-age pension would be raised to Rs 6,000 and 100 sq yard plots would be given to the poor. Other promises were resumption of Old Pension Scheme, 300 units of free power to every family, MSP guarantee, government jobs to family members of 750 farmers during the protest against farm laws and 2 lakh government jobs to state residents.

