Deepender Hooda sounds poll bugle, takes out roadshow in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, June 29

Member of Parliament (MP) Deepender Hooda accompanied by local MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra on Saturday launched the party campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls by taking out a roadshow in the city. He also expressed gratitude to the people for electing him to the Lok Sabha by ensuring his victory with the highest margin in the state.

Interestingly, Deepender held a booklet of the Constitution in his hand during the show and assured the people the Congress had vowed to protect the Constitution and rights of the scheduled castes and other sections of the society. The MP garlanded the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar to pay him homage before starting the roadshow.

The roadshow began from Congress Bhawan, Ambedkar Chowk and reached Agrasen Chowk while passing through Subhash road, outer Quilla road, Bhiwani stand and railway road. He was accorded a warm welcome by people at various places. Enthused by public response, Deepender said he would live up to their hopes and expectations and would raise their issues prominently in the parliament.

“The BJP government has brought Haryana to the brink of destruction due to inflation, unemployment, corruption, crime and drug addiction. Haryana, which was number one in per capita income, per capita investment, law and order, the number of sports players, employment before 2014, has today become number one in unemployment, crime, drug addiction and corruption. The social progress index released by the Government of India states that Haryana is one of the most unsafe states,” Deepender pointed out.

He claimed there was a wave of change in favour of the Congress in Haryana, and this sentiment was clearly seen in the Lok Sabha election results. “The incompetent BJP government will have to be changed to take the state to new heights again. Only change of power will not work, we will also change the system,” the MP added.

