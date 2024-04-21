Deepender Hooda sweetens poll day with ‘jalebis’ in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 20

Rajya Sabha MP and a probable Congress candidate from Rohtak, Deepender Hooda, is leaving no chance to connect with the electors during his door-to-door canvassing for Lok Sabha poll.

He has been seen relishing street food like ice-cream, gol-gappe and chowmein in various markets in Rohtak and Jhajjar district in the past few days. In a latest video, Deepender is seen trying his hand at making ‘jalebi’ in Rohtak city on Friday evening.

He was canvassing at Babra market where many confectionery shops are located. As soon as Deepender reached a jalebi shop, a young confectioner making jalebi at that time handed the jalebi cloth filled with batter in the former’s hand. Thereafter, Deepender rolled three jalebis in the pan and his supporters started clapping.

Deepender not only shook hands with other workers sitting at the shop but also got pictures clicked with them. His video went viral on social media with Deepender himself sharing the video on his social media handles.

After making jalebis, Deepender accompanied by Rohtak MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra, reached the residential area of Babra Mohalla, Jasbir Colony, Srinagar Colony, Sector-3, DLF Colony where people raised the issue of erratic supply of water. Some of them complained that they were getting dirty water and the authorities were not paying heed.

“It is unfortunate that dirty water is being supplied to the residents of Rohtak, while many areas are not getting sufficient potable water. During the previous Congress regime, the drinking water issue was completely resolved by building water tanks, but the BJP government has failed in maintaining even the basic facilities in the last 10 years,” said Deepender while speaking on the occasion.

He claimed the present government was not bothered about the problems of the common man. “The government should tell what is the Amrit Yojana, and where did Rs 300 crore of this scheme disappear and who committed the scam,” he said.

Earlier, Deepender paid obeisance at the ancient Shitala Mata Temple located at Mata Darwaza Chowk.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Deepender Hooda #Lok Sabha #Rajya Sabha #Rohtak