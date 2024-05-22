Deepender raises job, inflation issues in Jhajjar

Jhajjar, May 21
Raising the issue of unemployment, inflation, crime and corruption, Congress candidate Deepender Hooda said the BJP government had nothing to show for its achievements.
“Neither investments, nor new project have come up in the state, no new factory or industry could be set up by them. On the contrary, today the state’s youth are forced to bear the brunt of the biggest phase of unemployment that has hit the state in the last 45 years,” said Deepender while addressing poll meetings in various villages of Badli Assembly segment today.
He said the results of directionless policies of the BJP government had now come to the fore in the form of record unemployment. Factories providing work to people were closed one after the other. Forget getting new jobs under the BJP rule, existing jobs are being lost,” he added.
Deepender said Badhsa AIIMS-2 and National Cancer Institute were projects of the then Congress government. It was due to them that the Jhajjar district came up on the map of health services in the country, but the BJP government did not allow these 10 institutions of national importance, approved by us, to be completed.
