Deepender targets govt over unemployment

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, October 22

Rajya Sabha member Deepender Singh Hooda has said that every section of the society is fed up with the BJP-JJP coalition state government. The people have made up their mind to change the coalition government, he claimed.

Deepender Hooda was addressing a public gathering at “Hath se Hath Jodo programme” at Kharkhoda vegetable market today.

Hooda said Haryana was number one in development before 2014, but now it had become number one in unemployment. Government posts were being abolished by the BJP-JJP government and permanent jobs had been changed into contractual ones, he added.

Deepender Hooda also criticised the government over an alleged coal scam of Rs 12,000 crore and demanded a fair probe into the matter.

Former MP Dharampal Malik, MLAs Jagbeer Singh Malik, Jaibir Valmiki, Surender Panwar, Induraj Narwal and other leaders were present on the occasion.

#BJP #Deepender Hooda #Rajya Sabha #Sonepat #Unemployment