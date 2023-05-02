Deepender: Will stand by our daughters till we get justice

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

Dismissing the statement of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as a ploy to divert attention from sexual abuse allegations, Rajya Sabha Congress MP Deepender Hooda today said he “will stand by our daughters till justice is done”.

On April 30, the WFI chief had alleged that Deepender had hatched a conspiracy against him. The WFI chief is in the eye of a storm after the grapplers levelled sexual harassment charges against him and demanded his arrest as well as ouster from the WFI.

Reacting to his statement, Deepender said: “As a culprit who is facing about 40 criminal cases, he shouldn’t be allowed to make such statements. Who is behind these cases? In the sexual abuse case, sometimes he says an industrialist is behind the matter, sometimes he says the Jat lobby of Haryana is involved in it and sometimes he takes Bajrang Punia or my name.”

He added that his name was being dragged into the matter as he was from Haryana and was standing by the daughters. “In all the circumstances, we will stand by our daughters till we get justice,” he said.

Singh, who has till now remained defiant on not quitting his post, had said on Sunday that he was ready to resign if it would make the protesters go back home. “If they go back and sleep peacefully after my resignation, I am ready to do so.”