Deepender wrests Rohtak from BJP with highest margin in Haryana

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, June 4

Congress candidate and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda today wrested the Rohtak seat from the BJP with a landslide victory by over 3,45,298 votes. This victory margin was the highest across the state.

Deepender polled 7,83,578 out of 12,48446 votes and the BJP candidate Dr Arvind Sharma got 4,38,280 votes. JJP nominee Ravinder Sangwan managed to secure only 6,209 votes. Significantly, he defeated Sharma in all nine assembly segments of the Rohtak parliamentary constituency.

Deepender had lost the previous Lok Sabha elections in 2019 at the hand of Sharma by a narrow margin of 7,503 votes but he had emerged victorious in five out of nine Assembly segments.

Today, Deepender took a lead over Sharma from the beginning and it kept rising with the completion of every round of counting. He started leading the election by 3,371 votes in the first round and continued till the end.

Keeping in view the trend of results, the Congress workers and supporters started gathering at Deepender’s election office and his residence at Bappu Park in Rohtak city. Enthused workers celebrated the moment by distributing sweets. Interestingly, women supporters expressed their happiness by singing songs and dancing on folk songs.

Deepender’s mother Asha Hooda and wife Shweta Hooda were attending party workers and supporters there. The jubilation reached a crescendo when Deepender reached his house while flashing a victory sign. Elderly women rushed towards him to give their blessings.

Deepender got 62.78 percent of the total polled votes in the election, which is over 16 per cent higher than the votes polled in the previous election. He won the Lok Sabha polls for the fourth time while it is the 12th victory for the Hooda clan in elections from Rohtak that is considered a political capital of Haryana.

As far as segment-wise results are concerned, Deepender won the Kosli segment with a margin of just two votes, where BJP’s Sharma had a massive lead of 74,980 over him in the 2019 Lok sabha elections. Deepender polled 83,422 votes while Sharma got 83,420 votes. Deepender took a lead of 21,641 over Sharma in Bahadurgarh.

