Deepender’s 9 posers on BJP govt’s 9-yr rule

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 27

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda has stated that no jail or threat could stop his father, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, from serving people. He was replying to a query whether the former CM felt threatened by BJP leaders stating that he would be put behind bars soon.

“Such remarks should not be made in a democratic setup. They do not have any authority to put anybody in jail. My great-grandfather was sentenced to undergo imprisonment at Kala Pani during British rule. My grandfather was also a freedom fighter and remained in jail for several years,” he stated.

List of questions How did state become No. 1 in unemployment rate?

Why did Haryana become No. 1 in inflation and closing welfare schemes?

Why did Haryana lag behind in growth rate, investment and bringing in big projects?

Who made state No. 1 in atrocities on farmers?

Who made state No. 1 in corruption and scams?

How did Haryana become No. 1 in crime and drug addiction?

How did its debt increase to over Rs 4 lakh crore?

Why has no higher education institute bagged a good position in NIRF?

Why doesn’t government give good posts to players who brought laurels to the state?

Posing nine questions on the completion of nine years of the government, he said the Congress was preparing a chargesheet on the corrupt practices of the BJP-JJP government. “The government should tell why Haryana, which was leading in terms of per capita income and investment, has been pushed into the abyss of corruption and misgovernance in the last nine years,” he stated.

