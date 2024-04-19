Deepender Hooda’s programme at MDU sparks controversy in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 18

A row over the Congress’s probable candidate and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda’s programme scheduled by student outfits at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) two days ago has raised the political temperature in Rohtak, with the matter being hotly discussed in the political circles ahead of the polls.

In the latest development, the BJP candidate and outgoing MP Dr Arvind Sharma, hitting back at the Congress man, said Deepender, being a four-time MP, should have known that no political programme was allowed in any educational institute and government building when the model code of conduct was in force.

“Doesn’t the Congress Rajya Sabha MP even have knowledge of the model code of conduct? Doesn’t he know that during the model code of conduct, the Returning Officer is the only authority to grant permission for any sort of political programme. Deepender is trying to mislead the public by speaking lies but people will not get trapped in the Congress’ designs and will support the BJP in the Lok Sabha poll,” Sharma told mediapersons on Wednesday.

Deepender had accused the MDU authorities of cancelling the permission of holding a programme by some students’ outfit on the university campus to discuss Dr BR Ambedkar’s life, his contribution towards the nation and constitutional values. He had claimed that the authorities had done it at the behest of the BJP.

The statement came when Deepender had to meet the students outside the MDU after the authorities did not grant permission to the students to hold the programme inside the campus.

“Cancelling the permission at the eleventh hour, the BJP has once again proved its anti-Baba Saheb, anti-Constitution and undemocratic thinking. This is a direct violation of the rights given to the citizens. At the behest of the BJP, the administration tried to create a situation of conflict by taking action, but the Congress and students demonstrated peacefully outside the MDU,” said Deepender at that time.

Meanwhile, the MDU spokesperson claimed that no permission had been granted to the students for holding such a programme on the campus hence no question of cancelling the permission arose. Even the presence of Rajya Sabha MP was also not mentioned by the students for seeking permission in the application, he added.

“The issue has also become a hot topic of discussion among intellectuals and those who keep tabs on political activities. They are analysing its impact on election campaigning, electors and morale of the Congress workers,” said a political observer.

