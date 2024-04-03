Deepender’s scathing attack on BJP MP

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 2

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP nominee and outgoing MP, Dr Arvind Sharma, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda has accused him of not working diligently as a public representative in the past five years.

“As per the official record, Sharma is at the bottom in the tally of Haryana MPs in terms of spending MPLAD funds for development projects. People will take revenge for this neglect through their vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” said Deepender while talking to the media during a public contact programme in Bahadurgarh town (Jhajjar) yesterday.

He said Rohtak got projects worth thousands of crores during the then Congress government as many national and international-level projects came up in the area, but the BJP MP failed to bring any major project to Rohtak during his tenure.

“It is ironic that instead of giving an account of their own work in the past five years, the BJP MP is asking us for an account of the Covid period, while people had voted and elected him as MP, and he had BJP governments at the Centre and in the state. “Despite the electoral defeat, we served the people and never lost courage. The people will testify as to where we were and what we were doing during that period of the pandemic,” Deepender added.

The Rajya Sabha MP said he worked for the welfare of the people and not as a political representative during the Covid period and through team Deepender, they saved many lives and provided help to a large number of people across Haryana, Delhi NCR, Punjab and different parts of the country.

“Despite limited powers and resources, team Deepender tried day and night to save the people who had been left at the mercy of God by the BJP governments. We provided them oxygen, medicines, hospital beds, treatment and doctors,” he claimed.

Deepender questioned “The BJP MP who asked us questions should answer where their state and Central governments were during the pandemic? Why were posters of his disappearance printed in the area.”

