Defacement of properties, offenders go unpunished

Defacement of both public and private properties has emerged as a menace in the city. No action has been taken against the offenders by the authorities concerned. As there is hardly any residential locality or sector, where posters, banners and kiosks are not put up illegally, the authorities concerned have also failed to do their job in curbing it. Such an activity has led to defacement of public and private properties which is a crime.

Sandeep Sidharth, Faridabad

Garbage littered around Ambala city market

There is poor sanitary condition in areas around the market of Sector 7 Ambala City. Garbage is thrown by eateries on the road and in the drains. Drains around the market are blocked with plastic waste emanating foul smell.

Arun Chaudhary, Ambala City

No traffic lights, discipline in Panchkula

Commuters follow traffic rules very sincerely in Chandigarh but as soon as they enter Panchkula and in and around Zirakpur, Dhakoli, they forget all the traffic rules due to the absence of traffic light and challans .Worst hit are the ambulances. The authorities need to keep a check on this.

Ritik Thakral, Panchkula

