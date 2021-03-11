Deficiencies in Haryana Congress removed, to emerge winner in 2024 poll: Udai Bhan

Chandigarh, April 27

Udai Bhan (66), who has been named the new state Congress chief, in his first reaction to the development, said on Wednesday that the deficiencies which the organisation had been facing for some time had been removed.

Thanking Bhupinder Singh Hooda, he said it was the Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda who had resolved the issue (of HPCC president) which was entangled for some time.

Four-time legislator Udai Bhan began his career from Lok Dal when he won 1987 Assembly poll from Hassanpur (SC)

In 2000, he won as an Independent

In 2005, he won on Congress ticket

He emerged victorious from Hodal (SC) in 2014

Udai Bhan’s father Gaya Lal won from Hassanpur (SC) in 1967 and 1977. Gaya Lal is infamous for changing three parties in a fortnight in 1967 and due to his defections, “Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram” phrase was coined

Udai Bhan’s elder son Raj Gopal served as chairman, Municipal Council, Hodal, from 2016 to 2019

Bhan further said that the party would win more than eight seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and would form the government after the next Haryana Vidhan Sabha elections. “All groupism within the party has ended,” he claimed.

Four working presidents to assist HPCC chief

Suresh Gupta

Considered close to Surjewala

Co-convener, Haryana Pradesh Congress Election Manifesto Committee 2019

Chief, Haryana Pradesh Congress Seva Dal from 1994-1997

Shruti Choudhry

Granddaughter of Bansi Lal and daughter of former CLP leader Kiran Choudhry

Won the 2009 Lok Sabha poll from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat

Jitender Kumar Bhardwaj

Considered close to former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Was working as spokesman of the HPCC

Chief, Dist Congress Committee, Gurugram, from 2010 to 2014

Ram Kishan Gujjar

Considered close to ex-Haryana Cong chief Kumari Selja

Won 2005, 2009 Assembly poll from Naraingarh

Lost 2014 Assembly poll from Naraingarh

