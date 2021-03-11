Deficiencies in Haryana Congress removed, to emerge winner in 2024 poll: Udai Bhan

Chandigarh, April 27
Udai Bhan (66), who has been named the new state Congress chief, in his first reaction to the development, said on Wednesday that the deficiencies which the organisation had been facing for some time had been removed.
Thanking Bhupinder Singh Hooda, he said it was the Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda who had resolved the issue (of HPCC president) which was entangled for some time.
Four-time legislator
- Udai Bhan began his career from Lok Dal when he won 1987 Assembly poll from Hassanpur (SC)
- In 2000, he won as an Independent
- In 2005, he won on Congress ticket
- He emerged victorious from Hodal (SC) in 2014
- Udai Bhan’s father Gaya Lal won from Hassanpur (SC) in 1967 and 1977. Gaya Lal is infamous for changing three parties in a fortnight in 1967 and due to his defections, “Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram” phrase was coined
- Udai Bhan’s elder son Raj Gopal served as chairman, Municipal Council, Hodal, from 2016 to 2019
Bhan further said that the party would win more than eight seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and would form the government after the next Haryana Vidhan Sabha elections. “All groupism within the party has ended,” he claimed.
Former Hodal MLA Udai Bhan started his career from the Lok Dal when he won the 1987 Assembly poll from Hassanpur (SC). He remained Chairman, Krishak Bharti Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO), from 1989 to 1993.
Four working presidents to assist HPCC chief
Suresh Gupta
- Considered close to Surjewala
- Co-convener, Haryana Pradesh Congress Election Manifesto Committee 2019
- Chief, Haryana Pradesh Congress Seva Dal from 1994-1997
Shruti Choudhry
- Granddaughter of Bansi Lal and daughter of former CLP leader Kiran Choudhry
- Won the 2009 Lok Sabha poll from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat
Jitender Kumar Bhardwaj
- Considered close to former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda
- Was working as spokesman of the HPCC
- Chief, Dist Congress Committee, Gurugram, from 2010 to 2014
Ram Kishan Gujjar
- Considered close to ex-Haryana Cong chief Kumari Selja
- Won 2005, 2009 Assembly poll from Naraingarh
- Lost 2014 Assembly poll from Naraingarh
