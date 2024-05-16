Deficiencies to fore during inspection at Sirsa hospital

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 15

Significant challenges affecting patient care and the management came to the fore during an inspection by the state Director General, Health Services, Dr Randeep Singh Poonia, at the Civil Hospital here today.

Anti-TB drive: ‘sample collection poor’ During the review of the TB-Free India campaign in Sirsa and Fatehabad districts, Dr Randeep Poonia instructed officials to make separate arrangements for admitting patients in Fatehabad

He expressed dissatisfaction over the poor sample collection and the delay in the implementation of the Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme to TB patients under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana by over a month

He expressed displeasure at the delayed payment of incentives to ASHA workers involved in TB prevention. He said the delay in the payments could affect their support to the drive

Dr Poonia examined various departments of the hospital, starting with the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He took feedback from patients on the treatment being provided to them and the conduct of staff and doctors. Subsequently, he inspected the emergency ward and pharmacy counters. He also interacted with hospital officials, including the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), to address concerns.

One of the major issues identified during the inspection was the lack of specialised medical personnel, particularly a heart specialist, due to which patients are being referred to other facilities. Additionally, concerns were raised by patients regarding the poor availability of medicines at the hospital and delay in treatment.

Dr Poonia also noted deficiencies in the hospital’s infrastructure, including broken windows, and inadequate water supply in the bathrooms. He emphasised the need for immediate action to rectify these shortcomings and ensure a safe and hygienic environment for patients. The inspection also brought to the fore discrepancies in the distribution of medicines, particularly for differently abled individuals. Dr Poonia directed the hospital authorities to take prompt action to address the identified issues.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa