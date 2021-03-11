Defunct elevator at Ambala Cantt railway station

Elevators at the Ambala Cantt railway station have not been functioning for the more than six months now, owing to which senior citizens are facing a tough time. It is the responsibility of the railway officials to look after public utility affairs. It is high time authorities take cognisance of the situation. Gian P Kansal, Ambala
Panchkula Road in pathetic condition
The road in front of house number 2104 to 2144 in Sector 21, Panchkula, is in a pathetic condition due to ongoing construction, heavy vehicle movement and absence of rainwater drainage. We request the Mayor of Panchkula Municipal Corporation to pay attention on making provision for rainwater drainage before repairing the road, else it is waste of money and resources.
Sumeet Kumar, Panchkula
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting hours before Eid celebration in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Curfew imposed in 10 police stations of the city, internet s...
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...
PM Narendra Modi leaves for Denmark after concluding his Germany trip
Modi, who arrived in Berlin on Monday morning, holds bilater...