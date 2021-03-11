Defunct elevator at Ambala Cantt railway station

Elevators at the Ambala Cantt railway station have not been functioning for the more than six months now, owing to which senior citizens are facing a tough time. It is the responsibility of the railway officials to look after public utility affairs. It is high time authorities take cognisance of the situation. Gian P Kansal, Ambala

Panchkula Road in pathetic condition

The road in front of house number 2104 to 2144 in Sector 21, Panchkula, is in a pathetic condition due to ongoing construction, heavy vehicle movement and absence of rainwater drainage. We request the Mayor of Panchkula Municipal Corporation to pay attention on making provision for rainwater drainage before repairing the road, else it is waste of money and resources.

Sumeet Kumar, Panchkula

