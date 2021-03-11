Delay in issuing ration cards, penalty imposed

Chandigarh, May 16
Haryana Right to Service Commission has imposed penalty in cases of delay of issuance of ration cards.
An official spokesperson of the commission said that according to the report received from the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, five employees were found responsible for delay in 56 and 39 cases of issuance of ration cards in Panipat and Palwal district respectively. Three employees were found responsible for the delay in two cases each in Gurugram and Yamunanagar.
