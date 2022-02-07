Delay in Pipli-Kurukshetra University six-laning hits Kurukshetra beautification

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, February 6

The Pipli-Kurukshetra University six-laning project has come to a standstill after the tender of the construction agency was terminated by the PWD (B&R) over a month ago due to the tardy pace of work.

The project has not only become an ordeal for locals, but it has been affecting the beautification work of the city too. Started in December 2018, the project was scheduled to be completed by December 2019.

PWD (B&R) Executive Engineer Arun Bhatia said: “As per the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the construction agency was given a hearing opportunity. But even after seven opportunities given by the Chief Engineer, the agency has attended only one hearing. Now a final hearing date has been given for Monday. A detailed notice inviting tender of the pending work worth Rs 27 crore has already been prepared. We have been maintaining the road and soon after the decision on the dispute, a tender will be floated.”

On the other hand, the administration has set a deadline to get the beautification work completed by March 31.

As per the information, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited had agreed to spend Rs 7.24 crore on the development and beautification of the city. An MoU was also signed and the central agency had earmarked the funds under its CSR project in 2019. The budget was to be spent in a year but just over Rs 4 crore have been utilised so far.

Meanwhile, Kurukshetra Development Board CEO Anubhav Mehta, said “Due to Covid, the projects have gotten delayed. So far, two toilet blocks and two bus queue shelters have been constructed, fountains at the entrance to Pipli have been installed and lighting work in the KDB area and Pipli road have also been completed. We have to build a street-vending zone and place dustbins, the work for which will be carried out by the MC, while traffic lights are to be installed at four spots, for which a proposal will be submitted in a few days.”

DC Mukul Kumar, however, said: “The delay in six-laning project has affected several development works on this stretch. Officials have been told to expedite the work.”