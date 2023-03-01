Delegates from Hyderabad inspect Yamunanagar units

Yamunanagar, February 28
A 45-member delegation of the International Society of Sugarcane Technologists (ISSCT) and the Sugar Technologist Association of India today visited the city to inspect the industrial units.
The delegation conducted an inspection at the Saraswati Sugar Mills (SSM), its ethanol plant and at Indian Sugar and General Engineering Corporation (ISGEC), a heavy engineering equipment manufacturing company.
DP Singh, senior vice-president (cane) of the SSM, said the delegation came here from Hyderabad after attending the 31st ISSCT Congress, held there under the chairmanship of Ranjit Puri, chairman of the SSM and the ISGEC, from February 20 to 23. He said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was the chief guest of the event. “Renowned international technocrats and professionals from 38 sugar-producing countries participated in the ISSCT Congress this year,” Singh added.
He said SK Sachdeva, Chief Operating Officer of the SSM, briefed the delegation — comprising 33 representatives from 12 different countries and 12 representatives of Sugar Technologist Association of India — on the functioning of the mill and its ethanol plant.
