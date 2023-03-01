Delegates reach Gurugram, G20 Summit begins today

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 28

Delegates have reached Gurugram for the first anti-corruption working group meeting set to start tomorrow. The meeting will be held from March 1 to 3. Representatives from 20-member nations, 10 invitee nations and nine international organisations (such as Interpol etc.) will be attending the meeting. The members of the 39 groups were welcomed in Haryanvi style at both Indira Gandhi International airport and Leela hotel. To present the essence of the hosting state, a life-size model of Lord Krishna imparting “Geeta Gyan to Arjun” has been put up. The art is to re-emphasise the state’s image as the land of Geeta.

After the meetings, the group will go on excursion on March 4 to places such as transport museum, camera museum and Sultanpur bird sanctuary.

A gala dinner has been planned on March1 at A-Dot where all delegates will interact with dignitaries from the state, including the Governor, the Chief Minister and state ministers. The Chief Secretary and the DGP have also been invited. There will also be a cultural programme.

The delegates will be provided with the facility of yoga from 6am-7am. Four yoga instructors, who are well conversant in English, have been deputed for this job.

Each delegate will be given a souvenir from the state government containing a copy of the relics from Rakhigarhi and other handicrafts items.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the convenience of the delegates.

More than 70 officials have been deputed to oversee the preparations, including 25 IAS/HCS officers. Each country delegation will have a liaison officer from Haryana.

“Everything is set and we hope to exhibit the hospitality Haryana is known for. The delegates’ preference and convenience will be our top priority along with the Haryanvi essence,” said DC Nishant Yadav. Meanwhile, the Gurugram police have made elaborate securit y arrangements at the venue and on the excursion routes. Arrangements have been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic.