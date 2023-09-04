 G20 Delegates to get glimpse of local art forms : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
Changeris and gudris put on display for G20 delegates in Nuh. Tribune photos



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, September 3

Foreign delegates would get a glimpse of the local art form at the G20 Sherpa meeting being held in ITC Grand Bharat in Nuh.

Special stalls of changeri, the intricately woven multi-coloured baskets, and gudris (small handmade rugs) would be installed at the venue.

The handicraft of Mewat region made from wheat straw has been practiced by Mewati women for centuries, but has failed to get due recognition. The baskets made by local women, working in self-help groups, have found many patrons and have even bagged international orders.

“Changeri is a traditional women art form. Local women collect wheat straw after its reaped and then weave it in intricate colourful designs. Changeri has conventionally been used to store chapatis, but now is being popularised as a décor item. The inclusion of same in G20 has given a major boost to local art and which open new avenues for women,” said Fatima Alvi, a local women activist.

Other than changeri, the traditional gudris are put up on display and sale. The gudris are oversheets made from joining colourful rags. These waste to wonder product is traditional art form in Haryana where women utilise torn clothes to make these oversheets. The artisans have also brought traditional daris and mats.

“Almost every household in Mewat region has gudris, but with no takers or encouragement this is art form is dying. The art needs patronage of the state,” said Usma Begum, one of the artisans. Amongst other stalls on display are pottery and wooden artefacts.

The state government is ensuring that the foreign delegates get a slice of Mewat’s culture. The menu for state dinner on September 4 has been specially designed for same. The menu includes Mewati Murg, a local delicacy. The state is celebrating the most widely eaten millet, bajra, as it has many dishes including conventional bajre ka khichda. The highlight of dinner will be the chulha stall, where guests will be served hot chapatis made of different flours. Special horse carts have been provided to ferry guests from one venue to another.

