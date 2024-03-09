Nafe Singh Rathi murder case: Delhi-based man arrested for arranging vehicle, say cops

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, March 8

The police investigation into the INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathi murder case has, as per sources, revealed that the i20 car used in the crime was arranged by a Delhi-based man at behest of a notorious gangster operating his gang from abroad. The man has a criminal background.

The police are ascertaining whether the car was bought by him or arranged for the suspects. The suspects, identified as Dharmendra of Bijwasan village, was arrested last night.

The car was recovered from outside the Rewari railway station some days ago, as all four suspects caught a train from there to flee to Ahmedabad. They reached Rewari via Sonepat and Gurugram after killing Rathi in Bahadurgarh on February 25.

“The car was caught on the CCTV camera and a youth sitting in the front seat was seen talking on the phone. The call proved instrumental in identifying the suspects,” said the sources. Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain said Dharmendra is an accused in two cases of murder, cases of opening fire and seeking extortion registered in various police stations of Delhi. He had been taken in remand for four days, he said.

“Someone had asked Dharmendra to provide the car to the murder suspects and also knew that it would be used in the crime. It is being investigated how the car reached the suspects as there is one more link between him and the accused. Dharmendra is the main link in the case. He has been associated with those suspects involved in the crime, hence he was likely to be in touch with gangsters and some other people,” said the SP.

On being asked about the recee done before the murder, Jain said preliminary investigation indicated at it but it was yet to be confirmed. “Efforts are being made to arrest two other suspects — Atul of Delhi and Deepak Sangwan of Narnaul,” he said.

Two suspects — Ashish and Sachin of Delhi — have already been arrested and are in police remand.

