Delhi-based YouTuber arrested over Insta reel

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 14

The Gurugram police have arrested a Delhi-based YouTuber Joravar Singh Kalsi and his three associates after a video went viral on social media, where they enacted a scene from the Shahid Kapoor starrer web series ‘Farzi’, on the Golf Course Road in Gurugram. An FIR was registered against Kalsi and three others at the Sushant Lok police station today.

According to the police, in the video, Joravar tells his friend to throw currency notes on the road from the boot of the moving car, as the duo mouth dialogues from the web series.

Kalsi has more than 3 lakh followers on social media and 3.5 lakh subscribers on YouTube. Following the complaint of ASI Mohammad Zahid, an FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 283 (obstruction in public way) of the IPC.