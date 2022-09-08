Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal should back Haryana on SYL issue, says Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma

Tribune Reporters

Chandigarh/New Delhi, September 7

Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma has said the people of Haryana have a right to the water of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who calls himself son of Haryana, should held get the SYL water for the state, he said while talking to mediapersons in Chandigarh.

Sharma said, “The AAP government is in power in both Delhi and Punjab. If Arvind Kejriwal is so concerned for Haryana, he should strive to secure the rights of Haryana and SYL water from Punjab. Today, there is an acute shortage of water in south Haryana.”

The minister said the clean water of Yamuna was used by the Delhi Government and the water from the treatment plant was released to Haryana, owing to which people of Gurugram, Faridabad, Mewat, Palwal were getting contaminated water.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from West Delhi Parvesh Sahib Singh today tweeted documents alleging that Kejriwal sold three plots in his wife’s name in Haryana’s Bhiwani for Rs 4.54 crore, but showed papers for only Rs 72.72 lakh.

“Delhi LG has ordered the Chief Secretary to act on the complaint that has come to the Lokayukta regarding the sale of three plots in the name of Kejriwal’s wife in Haryana for nearly Rs 4.54 crore, but a disclosure of Rs 7.72 lakh,” Singh said on Twitter.

Leaders meet Phogat’s family

Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann met family members of late BJP leader Sonali Phogat in Hisar on Wednesday and supported their demand for a CBI inquiry into the case

