Delhi cops raid Jhajjar village

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, May 3

A team of the Delhi and Jhajjar police today conducted a raid on the house of Rohit, the main accused in the Surender murder case, at Chhara village here today. The crime took place in Delhi on April 14 following a gang war.

Pawan Sharma, DSP Bahadurgarh, said Surender was a political leader in Delhi and had connections with the Manjeet Maahal gang. “Rohit committed the murder on the behest of gangster Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu. Two other accused have already been arrested while Rohit and his co-villager Silla are at large,” he said.

Mohit, Rohit’s brother, tried to escape during the raid, but he was rounded up.