Rohtak: Delhi cops summon BKU leader Virender Singh Hooda, farm organisations upset

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, November 23

Resentment prevails among farm leaders as the Delhi Police have summoned BKU (Kisan Sarkar) national general secretary Virender Singh Hooda in connection with a case registered against him and others under the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act on November 26, 2020.

Hooda has been served a notice under Section 41A of the CrPC and asked to appear at the Civil Lines police station in Delhi on Friday.

Expressing apprehension of his arrest, Hooda called it a breach of trust by the Centre. He said the farm leaders were assured that all cases registered against them would be cancelled if they withdrew their stir against the three farm laws. “The Centre wants to scare farm leaders through police action, but we are not afraid of it. We will call a meeting of various farm outfits of Haryana and Punjab to decide the next course of action if the Delhi Police doesn’t stop this practice,” he added.

Hooda said the FIR was registered when farm leaders, including Abhimanyu Kuhar, Jasvir Singh Bhatti, Gurnam Singh, Gurdass Singh, Sukhdev Singh Virk, Baldev Singh Sirsa, Gurilal Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Akshay Narwal, Ranjeet Raina, etc. were raising slogans near Shri Ram Sena Camp Delhi in protest against the three farm laws. They had reached Delhi to participate in the farm agitation, he added.

“The Delhi Police booked us for not maintaining social distance and not wearing masks in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, but it is surprising that I have been issued a notice around three years after the registration of the case, indicating bad intention of the police,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lakhvinder Singh Lakha, state president of the Bhartiya Kisan Ekta, and Gurnam Singh Jhabbar, president of the Kisan Samaj Sangathan, have decried the Delhi Police’s move saying it had caused acute resentment among the farm outfits across the state.

