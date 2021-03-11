Delhi court convicts former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala in disproportionate assets case

New Delhi, May 21
A Delhi court on Saturday convicted former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala in a case related to disproportionate assets.
Special judge Vikas Dhull passed the order and posted the matter for May 26, when the court will hear the arguments on the quantum of sentence.
The CBI had lodged the case in 2005, and a charge sheet was filed in March 26, 2010, accusing Chautala of amassing assets worth Rs 6.09 crore, much disproportionate to his legitimate income, between 1993 and 2006.
