Delhi court orders CFSL to provide copy of voice samples to accused

Chandigarh, May 10

A Delhi court hearing the HCS (judicial) paper leak case has ordered the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Chandigarh, for supplying the copies of the voice samples collected in the case to the accused.

Sc transferred case to delhi in February Even five years after the HCS (judicial) paper leak came to the fore, the prosecution evidence is yet to start in the case. On February 5, 2021, the Supreme Court had transferred the case to Delhi on the petition of accused Ayushi and Balwinder Sharma, former Registrar of Punjab and Haryana High Court

The voice samples of six accused were taken in the case, said investigating officer inspector Poonam Dilawari to the court.

Principal District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (PC Act), in his order, dated May 5, directed, “The CFSL, Chandigarh, is further directed to prepare the copy of the retrieved data contained in hard disk and CD and make the same available.”

Before the May 5 hearing, nothing happened for two hearings, March 14 and April 11, due to the unavailability of the judge.

Fourteen hearings have taken place at a Delhi court since last year. The applications of the three accused for furnishing chargesheet documents, permanent exemption, and release of the passport are pending.

“The recording of evidence is yet to start. As of now, application of an accused for supplying documents is being discussed,” said MS Jandiala, counsel for accused Sunil Kumar Chopra.

The exam for 109 posts of HCS (judicial) was held on July 16, 2017. The next month, a candidate Suman approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court (P&HHC), alleging that the paper was leaked. She produced audio recordings with Sushila, a resident of Panchkula, and Sunita, a resident of Delhi, in support of her claims.

Registrar (Vigilance) of P&HHC, in his inquiry, confirmed that Balwinder Sharma was having question papers from the time these were set and till distribution at exam centres.

Sunita and Sushila were allegedly having a copy of the question papers before the exam. Sunita was in “close relationship” and “constant touch” with Balwinder Sharma says the police challan, and 760 calls and SMS were exchanged between them for over a year. She received the paper five days before the exam and topped in the general category, adds the challan.

A P&HHC committee had later scrapped the exam and an FIR was registered on September 19, 2017.