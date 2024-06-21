Delhi getting more than its share of water: Minister

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

new delhi, June 20

Haryana Minister of State for Irrigation and Water Resources Abhe Yadav has refuted Delhi Government’s allegations that Haryana is withholding water, asserting that Delhi is, in fact, receiving more water than its legitimate share.

“As per our record, Delhi is getting around 946.34 cusecs against 924 cusecs of its share determined by the Upper Yamuna River Board,” he said, referring to a record of flow of water at Bawana point. “Even from June 4 to June 8, the flow was measured at 1,009.35 cusecs,” he said.

Pankaj Aggarwal, Commissioner and Secretary to the Haryana Irrigation and Water Resources Department, told The Tribune that Delhi was allocated 719 cusecs by the board. In 1996, it was revised and Haryana had to ensure the flow of 924 cusecs at the Delhi contact point in Bawana. It was being maintained by the state, he said.

The shortage, as per Yadav, was due to mismanagement within the Delhi administration. In response to Delhi’s plea to the SC, Haryana had submitted data showing release from Munak headworks.

